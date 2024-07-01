Meet Hezly Rivera, the 16-Year-Old Gymnast Headed to Paris on the U.S. Olympic Team
When the Tokyo Olympics took place in the summer of 2021, Hezly Rivera was still in middle school. Just over two years ago, in March 2022, she competed at her first international event, in Stuttgart, Germany. Last August, she was still competing on the junior level. Her first meet at the senior level was the 2024 Winter Cup in February.
Now, the 16-year-old is headed to Paris as part of a historic U.S. Olympic gymnastics team that includes Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, who have won a combined 55 medals at world championships and the Olympics.
It’s an incredible moment for the New Jersey native, but was no sure thing. While the other four members of the team were nearly locked into their spots ahead of the final day of U.S. trials on Sunday, the fifth position was wide open. In the days before and during trials, three top contenders—Skye Blakely, 19; Shilese Jones, 21; and Kayla DiCello, 20—all suffered injuries and had to drop out of the competition. That opened the door for a lesser-known talent to step up.
Rivera was one of a few gymnasts in the hunt for the final spot and she capitalized on the opportunity on Sunday night. Her routine on the uneven bars and balance beam ended up being the difference—she scored a 14.300 on bars at a 6.1 difficulty score and a 14.275 on beam at a 6.0 difficulty score on Sunday.
“My mentality was that I had nothing to lose, so I just went out there and did my best, gave it my all, most importantly,” Rivera said, per NBC News.
Rivera grew up in Oradell, N.J. and trained under Maggie Haney, who coached Laurie Hernandez of “Final Five” fame. (Haney is currently in the midst of a five-year suspension by USA Gymnastics for verbal and emotional abuse of athletes.) Rivera’s family moved to Texas, where she entered the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) to train under Valeri Liukin, Nastia’s father.
Rivera has three international meets under her belt—including a performance at last year’s junior world championships that helped Team USA earn a silver medal—but the Olympic environment in Paris will provide a new challenge for the teenager. In a fun contrast, 27-year-old Biles will become the oldest female U.S. gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1952. Overall, the squad headed to Paris is the oldest and most-decorated women’s gymnastics team in American history.
At the 2024 Winter’s Cup, where she competed in the senior division, Rivera finished in third place in the all-around behind DiCello and Blakely. In Paris, three gymnasts will be chosen to participate in the team final of events. Any three-women combination of Biles, Lee, Chiles and Carey will be chosen for most, but Rivera’s slight edge in those categories could get her in the lineup and on the Olympic scoreboard. She also may be called upon to step in if any member of the team can’t perform. The selection committee also said Rivera could represent the U.S. at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
For Rivera, making the U.S. Olympic team with her first opportunity, especially at such a young age, is a dream come true.
“I was pretty surprised to hear my name,” she said, “but I’ve also been working for this my whole life.”