How Lindsey Vonn Fared in Return to World Cup Skiing at Super-G Race in Switzerland
In 2019, American skier Lindsey Vonn appeared to say goodbye to the sport, retiring after 82 World Cup wins over 17 seasons.
However, it turned out Vonn's goodbye was merely a "see you later." Pain-free after a 2023 knee replacement, she announced her imminent return to World Cup competition on Nov. 14.
On Saturday, Vonn ran her first World Cup race in five years—finishing a respectable 14th in super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Austria's Cornelia Hunter won the race, 1.18 seconds ahead of the American icon.
"Today is just the first step and I’m not looking for more. Today I really needed to get to the finish. I wanted to have a solid result. And that’s exactly what I did," Vonn said per Andrew Dampf of the AP.
Vonn, 40, ranks third all-time in Alpine world cup wins regardless of gender—behind countrywoman Mikaela Shiffrin's 99 and Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's 86.