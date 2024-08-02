SI

How to Watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles returns to the Olympic stage.

Noah Lyles (USA), center, defeats Louie Hinchliffe (GBR), left, and Letsile Tebogo (BOT) to win the 100m in 9.81 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the track & field portion of the Olympics starts up, Paris's purple track will be on full display, a fitting stage for some of the most astonishing athletes on planet Earth. And, of course, the quickest.

Noah Lyles projects to be one of the athletes that could stake his claim as the fastest man in competition at these games if he can win in the 100m and 200m races, both events he will participate in. He's an expected medalist competitor in each event, though he does need to make it through a few rounds to qualify for the final.

Lyles participated in the Tokyo Olympics, but only in the 200m race, where he won bronze. He's after gold this time, he's stated clearly.

He'll also participate in a 4x100m relay.

Here's a full schedule of when Lyles will run and how you can watch him.

Date

Time (ET)

TV channel

Competition

Saturday, August 3

4:35 a.m.

E!

100m Preliminary Round

Saturday, August 3

5:45 a.m.

Peacock

100m First Round

Sunday, August 4

2:00 p.m.

NBC, USA

100m Semifinal

Sunday, August 4

3:50

NBC

100m Final

Monday, August 5

1:55 p.m.

NBC

200m First Round

Tuesday, August 6

6:30 a.m.

USA

200m Repechage Round

Wednesday, August 7

2:02 p.m.

NBC

200m Semifinal

Thursday, August 8

5:35 a.m.

USA

4x100M Relay First Round

Thursday, August 8

2:30 p.m.

NBC

200m Final

Friday, August 9

2:30 p.m.

NBC

4x100m Relay Final

Peacock's Gold Zone will also likely switch to many of Lyles's performances—certainly, his performances that have medal implications—and is an easy way to consume what's hot at any given moment throughout the flurry of the games if you want to just kick back and watch.

Lyles projects to be pure brilliance and an exciting viewing experience at the Games.

Published
