How to Watch Noah Lyles at the 2024 Paris Olympics
As the track & field portion of the Olympics starts up, Paris's purple track will be on full display, a fitting stage for some of the most astonishing athletes on planet Earth. And, of course, the quickest.
Noah Lyles projects to be one of the athletes that could stake his claim as the fastest man in competition at these games if he can win in the 100m and 200m races, both events he will participate in. He's an expected medalist competitor in each event, though he does need to make it through a few rounds to qualify for the final.
Lyles participated in the Tokyo Olympics, but only in the 200m race, where he won bronze. He's after gold this time, he's stated clearly.
He'll also participate in a 4x100m relay.
Here's a full schedule of when Lyles will run and how you can watch him.
Date
Time (ET)
TV channel
Competition
Saturday, August 3
4:35 a.m.
E!
100m Preliminary Round
Saturday, August 3
5:45 a.m.
Peacock
100m First Round
Sunday, August 4
2:00 p.m.
NBC, USA
100m Semifinal
Sunday, August 4
3:50
NBC
100m Final
Monday, August 5
1:55 p.m.
NBC
200m First Round
Tuesday, August 6
6:30 a.m.
USA
200m Repechage Round
Wednesday, August 7
2:02 p.m.
NBC
200m Semifinal
Thursday, August 8
5:35 a.m.
USA
4x100M Relay First Round
Thursday, August 8
2:30 p.m.
NBC
200m Final
Friday, August 9
2:30 p.m.
NBC
4x100m Relay Final
Peacock's Gold Zone will also likely switch to many of Lyles's performances—certainly, his performances that have medal implications—and is an easy way to consume what's hot at any given moment throughout the flurry of the games if you want to just kick back and watch.
Lyles projects to be pure brilliance and an exciting viewing experience at the Games.