How to Watch the 2025 Boston Marathon on TV and Streaming
The NBA Playoffs aren't the only worthwhile sporting event happening in Boston this week. That's right, the 129th Boston Marathon—one of the most prestigious road races in the world—is finally here.
On Monday, April 21, more than 30,000 participants will take to the streets of Boston in a feat of pure grit and athleticism orchestrated by one of the six World Marathon Majors. And lest we forget, there is $1.2 million in prize money at stake, as well.
Whether you know someone who is running or are simply looking to follow along at home, it's sure to be an incredible time—and we've got all the info you need for tuning in outlined below. Do what those runners can't and enjoy it from your couch; hey, you could always join 'em next year.
Start Times for the 2025 Boston Marathon
Marathon Monday 2025 is Monday, April 21.
The start times for each division and wave are as follows:
Division/Program
Start Time (E.T.)
Military March
6 a.m.
Men's Wheelchair
9:06 a.m.
Women's Wheelchair
9:09 a.m.
Handcycles & Duos
9:30 a.m.
Professional Men
9:37 a.m.
Professional Women
9:47 a.m.
Para Athletics Division
9:50 a.m.
Wave 1
10 a.m.
Wave 2
10:25 a.m.
Wave 3
10:50 a.m.
Wave 4
11:15 a.m.
How to Watch the 2025 Boston Marathon on TV:
The 2025 Boston Marathon will be covered live on Boston-area local station WCVB Channel 5 (ABC) starting at 4 a.m. ET on Marathon Monday, with coverage concluding at 8 p.m. The event will be simulcast regionally on WCVB Channel 5's sister stations, as well, which include WMUR News 9 ABC, WMTW Channel 8 ABC, and WPTZ NBC5.
Otherwise, ESPN2 will provide live national coverage from 9 a.m. ET until 12:30 p.m. ET, as well as coverage on SportsCenter before before and after that window.
How to Stream the 2025 Boston Marathon:
Fans can livestream the 2025 Boston Marathon using the Very Local phone app, which can be downloaded on your device's app store. The application is free and compatible with smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. All four regional networks airing the event on TV will also stream the event on their digital platforms and mobile apps.
To download Very Local for Apple IOS, click here.
To download Very Local for Android, click here.
ESPN+ subscribers can also stream the event using their account.
How to Track a Runner for the 2025 Boston Marathon:
Use this link to look up and track a runner; you can search via group, subgroup, last name, first name, and/or bib number. Spectators can also track runners using the B.A.A. Racing App, which features social media integration, interactive course maps, and additional event information, as well as the live tracking.
To download the B.A.A. Racing App for Apple IOS, click here.
To download the B.A.A. Racing App for Android, click here.
How to Watch the 2025 Boston Marathon From Outside the U.S.
If you'll be tuning into the 2025 Boston Marathon from outside of the U.S., don't worry; you have options. See below for a list of official broadcasters per country.
FloSports:
Australia
TSN/RDS:
Canada
SMG:
China
ESPN Brazil:
Brazil
ESPN LATAM:
Anguilla
Antigua
Argentina
Aruba
Bahamas
Barbados
Barbuda
Belize
Bermuda
Bolivia
Bonaire
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
French Guiana
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Jamaica
Martinique
Mexico
Montserrat
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Saba
St. Barthelemy
St. Eustatius
St. Kitts/Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Maarten
St. Vincent/Grenadines
Suriname
Trinidad & Tobago
Turks & Caicos
Uruguay
Venezuela
Eurosport India:
India
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Maldives
Nepal
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Eurosport:
Albania
Andorra
Armenia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Croatia
Czech Republic
Cyprus
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Kosovo
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macedonia
Malta
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Uzbekistan
Vatican State
Supersport:
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Cote d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Reunion
Rwanda
Sao Tome and Principe
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Socotra
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Emtek:
Indonesia
Philippines
Timor Leste
Olympic Channel:
Rest of World