How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Katie Ledecky will be swimming for history in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games, as the USA Swimming star can tie Jenny Thompson's record for the most gold medals won by a female swimmer if she wins one gold and can become the most decorated American female Olympian with three trips to the medal stand.
Undoubtedly, Team USA fans will be keeping a close eye on the Washington, D.C, native. That said, here's when Ledecky will be swimming and how to watch her races.
What events will Katie Ledecky participate in at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Katie Ledecky qualified for the women's 200, 400, 800 and 1500m freestyles after convincing victories at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials back in June. However, Ledecky decided to opt out of participating in the 200m freestyle, instead focusing on the long-distance 400, 800 and 1500m freestyles as her individual events.
She will also take part in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, giving her a total of four medal opportunities at the Paris Games.
When will Katie Ledecky swim in Paris? Schedule of events
Below is a table showing when Ledecky is likely to swim.
Event
Date
Time
Women's 400m Freestyle (Heats)
Saturday, July 27
5-7:15 a.m. ET
Women's 400m Freestyle (Final)
Saturday, July 27
2:52 p.m. ET
Women's 1500m Freestyle (Heats)
Tuesday, July 30
5-7:45 a.m. ET
Women's 1500m Freestyle (Final)
Wednesday, July 31
3:07 p.m. ET
Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Heats)
Thursday, August 1
5-7 a.m. ET
Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay (Final)
Thursday, August 1
3:49 p.m. ET
Women's 800m Freestyle (Heats)
Friday, August, 2
5-7 a.m. ET
Women's 800m Freestyle (Final)
Saturday, August 3
3:08 p.m. ET
How to watch Katie Ledecky at 2024 Paris Olympics
Each of Katie Ledecky's races can be viewed on television on the USA Network and NBC. The heats in the 400, 800 and 1500m freestyles and 4x200m freestyle relay will be broadcast on USA Network. The finals will be televised on NBC.
The networks will also offer tape-delayed coverage of the events.
Ledecky's races can be streamed on Peacock, NBC and the NBC Olympics app through mobile, tablet and connected TV devices. A subscription is required for those looking to stream through Peacock.
By authenticating with a cable subscription, fans can also watch live streams of Ledecky's races on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app and the NBC Olympics app. Streams can be viewed either through a web browser or via a mobile, tablet or connected TV device.
How many medals has Katie Ledecky won?
Ledecky is a 10-time Olympic medalist. She has won seven gold medals, including four alone at the 2016 Rio Olympics, her breakout performance.
Ledecky's best event seems to be the 800m Freestyle, where she has won gold in each of the last three Olympics. This will be her fourth Olympics, as she made her debut at the Games back in 2012 in London as a 15-year-old.