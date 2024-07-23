Olympic Swimming TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More
Swimming is one of the most popular sports at the summer Olympics every four years. There's just something about watching those athletes jump in the pool and swim really fast for a few seconds that grips the average American sports fan. It's one of the most important parts of NBC's nightly broadcasts and this year is no different.
Swimming will take place at La Defense Arena where you can watch every lap online for the right price. In addition, most of the swimming events will also be carried on television. Between the men's and women's competitions there are 37 total swimming events which includes the second ever mixed 4x100 medley relay. It's nine straight days of swimming if you're into that.
The coverage will begin early in the morning the East coast and continue throughout the day on NBC, USA, Telemundo and Peacock. The schedule for the medal events as well as how you can watch them are below.
Olympic Swimming Medal Race Schedule
Event
Schedule
Men's 400m Freestyle Final
2:42pm ET on July 27
Women's 400m Freestyle Final
2:52pm ET on July 27
Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
3:34pm ET on July 27
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
3:44pm ET on July 27
Men's 400m Individual Medley Final
2:30pm ET on July 28
Women's 100m Butterfly Final
2:40pm ET on July 28
Men's 100m Breaststroke Final
3:44pm ET on July 28
Women's 400m Individual Medley Final
2:30pm ET on July 29
Men's 200m Freestyle Final
2:40pm ET on July 29
Men's 100m Backstroke Final
3:19pm ET on July 29
Women's 100m Breaststroke Final
3:25pm ET on July 29
Women's 200m Freestyle Final
3:41pm ET on July 29
Women's 100m Backstroke Final
2:56pm ET on July 30
Men's 800m Freestyle Final
3:02pm ET on July 30
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
4:01pm ET on July 30
Women's 100m Freestyle Final
2:30pm ET on July 31
Men's 200m Butterfly Final
2:36pm ET on July 31
Women's 1500m Freestyle Final
3:07pm ET on July 31
Men's 200m Breaststroke Final
4:14pm ET on July 31
Men's 100m Freestyle Final
4:22pm ET on July 31
Women's 200pm Butterfly Final
2:30pm ET on Aug 1
Men's 200m Backstroke Final
2:37pm ET on Aug 1
Women's 200m Breaststroke Final
3:04pm ET on Aug 1
Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final
3:49pm ET on Aug 1
Men's 50m Freestyle Final
2:30pm ET on Aug 2
Women's 200m Backstroke Final
2:36pm ET on Aug 2
Men's 200m Individual Medley Final
2:43pm ET on Aug 2
Men's 100m Butterfly Final
2:30pm ET on Aug 3
Women's 200m Individual Medley Final
3:01pm ET on Aug 3
Women's 800m Freestyle Final
3:08pm ET on Aug 3
Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final
3:34pm ET on Aug 3
Women's 50m Freestyle Final
12:30pm ET on Aug 4
Men's 1500m Freestyle Final
12:36pm ET on Aug 4
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final
1:06pm ET on Aug 4
Women's 4x100m Medley Relay Final
1:26pm ET on Aug 4
How Can You Watch Olympic Swimming?
Swimming coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET on July 27 on USA and continues on NBC throughout the day. By 3 p.m. ET on that first day they'll be awarding the first swimming medals of the Paris Olympics.
Between USA and NBC, most, if not all of the swimming heats will be shown on regular television, while every single event will be carried on Peacock. If you miss anything during the day, you can watch replays on Peacock, possibly narrated by A.I. Al Michaels or you can tune into the regular NBC Primetime broadcast which will show all the highlights. That basic schedule will continue through August 4 when the final medal races will take place.