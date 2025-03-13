IOC, NBC Agree to $3 Billion Rights Extension Through 2036 Olympics
If you enjoyed NBC's coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris—and many did, which has not always been the case in the past—get used to it.
NBC has reached a new agreement with the International Olympic Committee to televise the 2034 and 2036 editions of the Winter and Summer Olympics, the two bodies announced in a Wednesday morning release.
"This agreement with Comcast is groundbreaking because it goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement which we have had for many years with our valued partner," IOC president Thomas Bach said in the release. "Thanks to their innovative approach, serving on all platforms from linear to streaming and digital, we can now take our partnership to new heights for the benefit of athletes, Olympic stakeholders, organizing committees and fans."
NBC was previously slated to televise the Olympics in the United States through the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane. The new agreement will take the two parties through the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City and the 2036 Summer Games in an undecided location.
Per the release, the extension is worth $3 billion.
Every Olympics has been televised by NBC in the United States since 2000; the most recent non-NBC Olympics were the Nagano Winter Games in 1998. The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy are scheduled to begin Feb. 6.