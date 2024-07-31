Top Italy Gymnast Giorgia Villa Has Amazing Endorsement Deal With Parmesan Cheese
In the 16-day tapestry of the Olympics, many athletes strive to break free from national stereotypes—transcending them through sport.
Italy gymnast Giorgia Villa does not appear to be one of those athletes.
In the aftermath of the Italians' silver-medal performance in the women's team all-around artistic gymnastics competition Tuesday, astute online sleuths pointed out that Villa has an unusual endorsement deal.
The Ponte San Pietro native is sponsored by cheese.
That's right: Villa regularly poses in photos with wheels of cheese for Parmigiano Reggiano, the trade name for Parmesan cheese.
"The very young athlete, spearhead of the national... gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand's new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age," the Italian marketing agency Impresa e Sport wrote in announcing her endorsement deal. "The combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition."
Villa has undoubtedly delivered on the cheese's lofty expectations, winning 10 career medals between the Olympics, the World Championships, the European Championships, the Mediterranean Games and the Youth Olympics.