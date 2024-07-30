Japan's Rui Hachimura Ejected vs. France After Pair of Unsportsmanlike Fouls
On Tuesday, Japan forward Rui Hachimura experienced both the highs and the lows that the Olympics can provide.
The Toyama native came out firing for his country, amassing 24 points in just 22 minutes as the Japanese played France to within 72-70 with 8:31 left in the game.
However, at that precise moment, Hachimura pulled down French center Rudy Gobert as he was attempting a layup. Called for his second unsportsmanlike foul, the Gonzaga product was thrown out of the game.
Amazingly, Japan held serve to send the game into overtime tied at 84 despite overwhelming odds and a hostile Lille crowd.
Hachimura also played for the Japanese in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo; the hosts finished in 11th place in that tournament.
Picking up the slack in his absence was guard Yuki Kawamura, who tallied 26 points in regulation against the formidable size of Gobert and fellow center Victor Wembanyama.