Jean-Philippe Mateta Lifts France to Gold Medal Game With Extra Time Goal vs. Egypt
The stage is officially set for the gold medal game for men's soccer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
After Spain clinched its place in the final, France managed to book a ticket of its own, courtesy of some late magic from some of the team's veteran players.
During the early portion of extra time against Egypt, Jean Philippe-Mateta managed to score his second goal of the game in order to give France a 2–1 lead. The 27-year-old rose up to receive a strong cross from Michael Olise and sent it past the keeper with a well-placed header.
The French then added to their lead shortly after with a goal from Olise in the 108th minute, putting the game out of reach for the Egyptians, who were playing with 10 men due to a red card.
Mateta's goal sent the stadium into a frenzy, and cameras showed manager Thierry Henry lifting his arms up in what looked like a celebration mixed with relief.
France will take on Spain as they look to claim the gold medal on Friday.
Mateta, who plays at the club level for Crystal Palace in England's Premier League, now has four goals in his last three games for the French U23 squad, serving as one of the team's three allotted players over the age of 23.
France has not won gold for men's soccer at the Olympics since 1984, while Spain most recently took the top spot in 1992 and finished as the runners-up in 2020.