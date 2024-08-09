Joel Embiid Suggests He Could Play for Cameroon, Not Team USA, at 2028 Olympics
Center Joel Embiid was on the receiving end of much criticism for much of his Olympics run, but the Philadelphia 76ers big man came up huge when it mattered most.
Facing off against rival center and MVP Nikola Jokic's Serbia team in the semifinal of the Paris Games, Embiid was instrumental in helping Team USA overcome a double-digit fourth quarter deficit and secure a place in the gold medal match. He finished with 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting in 27 minutes.
But as his debut Olympics approaches its conclusion, Embiid suggested it may be the last time we see him suit up for Team USA.
Speaking to reporters on Friday after the big win, the MVP center reflected on his first taste of Olympic play and the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.
"It's been a good experience," Embiid said. "It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks. But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is (Los Angeles). It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon."
Embiid's decision to play for Team USA over his home country of Cameroon or France, where he secured citizenship in 2022, has been a matter of much controversy. He's been heartily booed by the French crowd at every opportunity and, true to form, has embraced it at every turn. But it felt safe to assume his choice of international representation was final when he signed up for Team USA earlier this year.
Apparently not—although switching teams like that is not quite that easy. As noted by Joe Vardon of The Athletic, having suited up for the American side in an international competition the 76ers superstar would need a waiver from both FIBA and Team USA to play for Cameroon or any other country that might suit his fancy.
Which means it doesn't seem terribly likely Embiid could pull it off. And the discussion may be moot, anyway, considering his injury history and the fact that he'll be 34 entering the Los Angeles Games.
Embiid will look to earn his first-ever gold medal, and Team USA's fifth straight, on Saturday against France.