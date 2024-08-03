SI

Katie Ledecky Had Classy Gesture for USA Teammate on Olympics Podium After Winning Gold

Pure class from Ledecky.

Tim Capurso

Katie Ledecky (left) and Paige Madden (right) on the podium after winning medals in the women's 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3.
Katie Ledecky (left) and Paige Madden (right) on the podium after winning medals in the women's 800m freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3. / Screengrab Twitter @USASwimming

Katie Ledecky made history in multiple ways on Saturday at the Paris Olympics, winning her fourth straight gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle. Ledecky joined Team USA legend Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win four Olympic gold medals in the same event. If that wasn't enough history, Ledecky's gold medal was the ninth of her Olympic career, the most Olympic golds won by any American woman in the history of the Games.

So, if any medal ceremony was going to be all about Ledecky, it would be this one, especially with the potential for this to be her final Olympics.

But Ledecky, in the classiest of gestures, had USA Swimming teammate Paige Madden, who won the bronze medal after a furious comeback in the race, join her on the top step of the podium where the gold medal winners usually stand.

Ledecky had every reason to only be thinking about herself, but she chose to give as much of the podium spotlight to her teammate in Madden, who had won the first individual medal of her Olympic career.

What a special moment.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/Olympics