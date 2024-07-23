Katie Ledecky Olympic Swimming Odds for All Races (Will She Set Olympic Swimming Medal Record?)
One of the top storylines at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics is going to be the American swimmer, Katie Ledecky, who has a chance to become the all-time women's leader in Olympic swimming medals.
Her current count of seven gold medals and 10 total medals, which is just below the current record-holder, Jenny Thompson. Thompson won a combined eight gold medals and 12 total medals across four different Olympic games from 1992 to 2004. Ledecky needs two gold medals to three total medals to surpass her in both categories.
This will be her fourth Oympic Games. She won her first gold medal in the 800 m freestyle at the 2012 London Games.
Let's take a look at her betting odds to win the gold medal in every event she'll be competing in.
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Katie Ledecky Odds for the 2024 Olympic Games
- 400 m freestyle: +400 (20% implied probability)
- 800 m freestyle: -400 (80% implied probability)
- 1500 m freestyle: -3500 (97.22% implied probability)
- 4 x 200 m relay team: *odds not yet available*
Katie Ledecky Massive Favorite in 1500 m Freestyle
If you take a look at the odds above, it's clear what Katie Ledecky's best event is. It's the 1500 m free style, where her odds imply she has a baffling 97.22% chance of winning.
Ledecky holds the world-record in the event, setting a new mark six different times. Her best time was set at the TYR Pro Swim Series in 2018 with a time of 15:20.48. She set the Olympic world-record at the 2020 Tokyo Games with a time of 15:35:35.
At the 2023 World Championships, she won the gold medal in both the 800 m freestyle and the 1500 m freestyle, which is likely the reason she's the significant favorite to win those events at the Olympics. At the same World Championships, she won the silver medal in the 400 m freestyle and Team USA won silver at the 4 x 200m freestyle relay.
Ariarne Titmus from Australia won the gold medal in the 400 m freestyle and she's set as the -250 betting favorite to win the event again at the Olympics.
