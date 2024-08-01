Katie Ledecky Had the Coolest Moment of Olympics at End of Record-Breaking Race
Katie Ledecky added another legendary chapter to her historic swimming career Wednesday in Paris when she cruised to the gold medal in the 1,500 meter, winning by just over 10 seconds with a new Olympic record time of 15:30.02. It was her eighth Olympic gold medal and with it she became just the seventh person to win a gold medal in four different Olympics.
Ledecky has been a beast in the 1,500 meter and that continued yet again in Paris. She jumped out to a huge lead early in the race and never looked back. In fact, the only time she looked back was after she finished, as she had to wait a while for the rest of her competitors to finally complete the race.
Look at this ridiculously cool moment of Ledecky all alone at the end of the race:
That's pretty incredible.
Later she later shared this message:
What a legend.