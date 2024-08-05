SI

Kayak Cross Becomes Hit of Paris Games Thanks Mostly to Its Beautiful Chaos

Andy Nesbitt

Boris Neveu of Team France competes during the Canoe Slalom Men's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal Three on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France.
One of the newest sports in the Olympics is taking over the Paris Games, mostly because it's so beautifully chaotic, which is what people seem to be loving about it on social media.

The sport is called kayak cross and it is absolutely bananas. It starts with four kayakers being dropped down into the water from a ramp and off they go, looking to finish the 210-meter course as quickly as possible. They battle against each other and some rapids while making sure they go through all the parts of the course that they need to pass to be official.

But mostly it's just chaos. Look at this:

Amazing.

Fans love it:

