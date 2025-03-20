Kendrick Lamar Teased As Potential Performer at 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
Kendrick Lamar could be performing at another huge sporting event in the near future.
After his halftime show at Super Bowl LIX had people buzzing for weeks, Lamar has now been teased as potentially having a role to play when the 2028 Summer Olympics arrive in Los Angeles. The 22-time Grammy Award winner is a native of Compton and is considered an L.A. icon. It would make sense for him to be involved.
Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman has opened up about his vision for the Olympics. "The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0 -- and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things -- we think is really part of our ethos," Wasserman said.
The opening ceremony will take place on July 14, 2028 and Wasserman envisions a role for Lamar.
"Fortunately in my day job I represent Kendrick Lamar," Wasserman, who heads an international talent and promotions agency, said. "He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way."
Celine Dion helped close the Paris Olympics this summer and generated enormous buzz for the closing ceremony. After what he did at the Super Bowl, Lamar would almost certainly be a welcome addition.
