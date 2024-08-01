SI

Kevin Durant Jealous of Simone Biles's Calf Muscles After Seeing Her in Person

Durant was seeing Biles for the first time during the women's all-around.

Ryan Phillips

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) after a game against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Count Kevin Durant among those awed by seeing Simone Biles in person

Durant was on hand to watch Biles compete in the women's gymnastics all-around on Thursday and it's safe to say he was impressed. When Olympics.com host Nick McCarvel asked Durant what he thought of Biles's vault on her first rotation, the 14-time NBA All-Star said, "That was nice. It's the first time I'm seeing her live. I wish I had that kind of muscle in my calves. I'm going to have to get in the gym for that."

What a fantastic quote. And yes, Durant's calves could use a bit more muscle, but at 35 years old I'm not sure the Phoenix Suns star is going to make any serious gains at this point.

Biles unleashed an electric vault in her first event of the all-around, scoring 15.766. Her closest competition, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, earned a 15.100. That's a great score, but Biles blew her away. The two competitors have gone back and forth on the day in a close competition. Durant, and many other celebrities have been on hand to watch.

Durant will have the chance to show off what his calves can do on Saturday, when Team USA takes on Puerto Rico in its final group stage game. The Americans are 2-0 and sit atop Group C after cruising past Serbia and South Sudan.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

