Kevin Durant Jealous of Simone Biles's Calf Muscles After Seeing Her in Person
Count Kevin Durant among those awed by seeing Simone Biles in person
Durant was on hand to watch Biles compete in the women's gymnastics all-around on Thursday and it's safe to say he was impressed. When Olympics.com host Nick McCarvel asked Durant what he thought of Biles's vault on her first rotation, the 14-time NBA All-Star said, "That was nice. It's the first time I'm seeing her live. I wish I had that kind of muscle in my calves. I'm going to have to get in the gym for that."
What a fantastic quote. And yes, Durant's calves could use a bit more muscle, but at 35 years old I'm not sure the Phoenix Suns star is going to make any serious gains at this point.
Biles unleashed an electric vault in her first event of the all-around, scoring 15.766. Her closest competition, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, earned a 15.100. That's a great score, but Biles blew her away. The two competitors have gone back and forth on the day in a close competition. Durant, and many other celebrities have been on hand to watch.
Durant will have the chance to show off what his calves can do on Saturday, when Team USA takes on Puerto Rico in its final group stage game. The Americans are 2-0 and sit atop Group C after cruising past Serbia and South Sudan.