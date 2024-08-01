SI

NBC’s Laurie Hernandez Loved Seeing Seth Rogen at Women's Gymnastics All-Around Final

Seth Rogan is among the celebrities watching Simone Biles compete in the women's all-around final in Paris on Thursday.
NBC gymnastics analyst Laurie Hernandez has quickly become a star during the Paris Olympics as it's very clear that she's loving calling all the action and enjoys helping viewers understand all the little things that go into making each routine so difficult for the gymnasts.

She's also not afraid to have a little fun when something pops up on the broadcast. That happened during Thursday's women's all-around final when NBC showed some celebrities who were watching from the stands. When actor Seth Rogen popped up on the screen Hernandez had to push her mic away because burst out in laughter, which prompted her broadcast partner, Rich Lerner, to jokingly ask her what was so funny about Rogen just sitting there.

Hernandez could only laugh some more before saying how cool it was that Rogen would come check out the huge gymnastics event.

Fans watching loved her reaction:

