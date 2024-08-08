Kevin Durant Offers Candid Quote About Patriotism As U.S. Eyes Men's Hoops Gold Medal
When athletes represent the United States—or any country, for that matter—in the Olympics, it is not uncommon for many to feel a sense of dual obligation. How does one faithfully represent their nation without endorsing elements of that nation with which they may disagree?
The question can be particularly tricky for athletes from traditionally marginalized backgrounds—but in one sentence, American men's basketball forward Kevin Durant took a stab at a potential answer.
“A lot of bulls--t happens in our country," Durant said Thursday via Mike Finger of The San Antonio Express-News, discussing the idea of patriotism. "But a lot of great things happen, too.”
One such great thing was the United States' thrilling 95-91 win over Serbia in the Olympic men's basketball semifinals on Thursday in Paris, during which Durant tallied nine key points.
This is Durant's fourth Olympics, and the country has changed considerably during his national team tenure. He has represented his nation under presidents Barack Obama (2012), Donald Trump (2016), and Joe Biden (2021 and 2024).
Through it all, his commitment to representing all Americans has not wavered, and—as the Serbian squad learned Thursday—his bucket-getting hasn't exactly fallen off, either.