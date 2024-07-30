Kim Yeji and Her Shooting Glasses Produced the Coolest Photos of the Paris Games
Republic of Korea pistol shooter Kim Yeji took home silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event in the Paris Games on Sunday and simultaneously turned into one of the coldest icons the Olympics has ever produced.
The 31-year-old recorded a score of 241.3 points at the event held at Chateauroux Shooting Centre, finishing behind only compatriot and roommate, Oh Ye Ji.
But what made Kim different from her peers was the sheer amount of coolness she oozed while taking aim. Like many other Olympic marksmen, Kim donned a pair of shooting glasses during the competition. Kim’s customized specs just happened to make her look like a cooler, more hard-core version of John Wick.
Kim also apparently carried her daughter's elephant doll throughout the event, immediately melting the hearts of viewers everywhere.
It should be noted that the video above is of Kim at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan in May, when she set a new world record in the women’s 25-meter pistol.