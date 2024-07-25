SI

LeBron James Debuts Team USA-Themed Nike LeBron 22 Sneakers at Olympic Practice

Tom Dierberger

USA forward Lebron James looks on during the third quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.
Sneakerheads were treated to a first look at LeBron James's newest basketball shoes that have yet to be released.

James wore the new Nike LeBron 22 shoes—which are expected to be available later this fall—during Team USA practice Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The red, white and blue sneakers featured a big swoosh on the side.

Nike released James's first signature shoe in 2003—the LeBron Air Zoom I. They have released a new sneaker each year since then, most recently the LeBron 21 shoes in September 2023.

James, 39, is playing in his fourth Olympic Games and chasing his third gold medal, as he helped Team USA claim the top prize in 2008 and '12. Team USA, which went 5–0 in exhibition games leading up to the Olympics, will begin the group stage Sunday with a matchup against Serbia in Lille, France.

