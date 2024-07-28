LeBron James’s Emphatic Dunk Against Serbia Leads to Iconic Photo
This is beautiful.
LeBron James was back leading Team USA in the Olympics in Sunday's opening game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, and once again the NBA legend was one of the best players on the floor, even at age 39.
James, who opened the scoring for Team USA with a breakaway dunk in the first quarter, later had another dunk that led to an iconic photo.
How cool is this:
Team USA loved it;
The great X account, ArtButMakeItSports, nailed it:
After a slow start on Sunday, Team USA kicked things up in the second quarter and had a big lead late in the fourth.
