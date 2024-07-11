LeBron James Shared Awesome Reaction to Playing With Steph Curry in Team USA Win
It was a night of firsts for LeBron James and Steph Curry as the two NBA icons linked up for their first game together in Team USA’s 86-72 win over Canada on Wednesday.
The Olympic exhibition matchup featured a thrilling alley-oop between James and Curry, among other highlights, and afterward, the two Western Conference rivals joined Fox Sports’ Kristina Pink for their first-ever joint postgame interview.
James was asked for his thoughts about teaming up with Curry for the first time, and the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t say enough good things.
“Just two guys who love to play the game of basketball,” James said. “I missed him in the first half on a wide-open three that I threw out of bounds, but he was able to connect with me on the lob. It’s fun. We play the game at a high level, but more important, we just play the game that we love the right way.”
Curry added, “We just want to win gold, whatever that takes.”
James and Curry then dapped each other a final time before heading to the locker room.
James finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists while Curry put up 12 points, two rebounds and three assists. Given that the Team USA roster had only practiced together four times prior to the game, Wednesday’s result marked a solid preliminary victory as the U.S. men’s basketball team looks to win Olympic gold for the fifth consecutive time.
Team USA will play four more Olympic exhibition games before opening the Paris Olympics against Serbia on July 28.