LeBron James Stays Through Rain Delay to Watch Team USA's Beach Volleyball Win
LeBron James made the most of his day off at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, catching Team USA's 3x3 basketball matchup against Spain before heading to Eiffel Tower Stadium to watch some beach volleyball at night.
James, joined by his family, cheered on the star American duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss in their final pool play matchup against China's Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi. Kloth and Nuss dropped the first set 21–15 but rallied to take the second set 21–16 as rain poured down in Paris.
In the middle of the deciding third set, however, lightning struck nearby the arena. Officials called for a rain delay, which lasted 66 minutes before play resumed with the Americans leading the third set 3–2.
Most fans in attendance departed Eiffel Tower Stadium during the hour-long delay. But the James family stayed right there and were in their seats to cheer on the Americans—and then out of their seats to loudly celebrate Kloth and Nuss's 15–12 victory.
Pretty cool move from King James and his family.
Kloth and Nuss went undefeated in pool play, defeating Canada (21–17; 21–14), Australia (21–16; 21–16) and China. As one of two teams thus far to go 3–0 in pool play, Kloth and Nuss now advance to the Round of 16 and await their opponent.
The single-elimination Round of 16 will begin Sunday at Eiffel Tower Stadium.