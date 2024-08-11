SI

LeBron Drops One-Liner to Roast Anthony Edwards for Struggling With Champagne Bottle

Tom Dierberger

LeBron James and Anthony Edwards speak on the bench in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena.
LeBron James and Anthony Edwards speak on the bench in the fourth quarter against Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase at T-Mobile Arena. / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Even for the most talented basketball players, it takes years to learn how to win on the sport's biggest stages. It also apparently takes a bit of time to learn how to celebrate those wins, too.

After the United States men's basketball team beat France 98–87 to claim its fifth straight Olympic gold medal on Saturday, a few members of the team celebrated the victory in the streets of Paris. Among those were Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who popped a celebratory champagne bottle, just as he did for each of his four NBA championships in 2015, '17, '18 and '22.

Trailing Curry in the video was Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who awkwardly struggled while trying to open his champagne bottle just like Curry. Team USA teammates chuckled at him in the background of the video.

"Come on, Ant," LeBron James said. "We know you ain't been there yet."

Edwards is a legitimate NBA superstar and now has an Olympic gold medal to his name, but he still has plenty to accomplish to match the status of all-time greats like Curry and James. After failing to win a playoff series in his first three NBA seasons, Edwards led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals in 2024 before falling short to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

The Timberwolves, armed with the core of Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, appear ready to make another leap next season. If they do, Edwards will be more prepared for the champagne celebrations to come.

