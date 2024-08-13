Botswana Fills Massive Stadium to Welcome Home 200-Meter Gold Medalist Letsile Tebogo
Botswana couldn't be prouder of their Olympians, especially sprinter Letsile Tebogo.
Tebogo, who won gold in the 200-meter race over Americans Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles at the Paris Olympics last week, returned to his home country on Tuesday and was greeted by thousands of fans cheering him on at National Stadium in the capital of Gaborone.
His gold medal win was the first in Botswana's history for any Olympic sport. He also broke an African record with his time of 19.46 seconds in the race. Tebogo held the previous continental record.
Tebogo was paraded around on a bus along the track while hundreds, if not thousands of proud fans waved the Botswana flag.
Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi granted Tuesday as a half-day holiday for people to have the opportunity to celebrate Tebogo and his accomplishment of winning the country's first gold medal.
Tebogo's 4x400m relay team also captured a silver medal in Paris. Botswana has only won four Olympic medals in its history, with two of them being from Tebogo this year.