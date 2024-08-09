Letsile Tebogo Says 'Arrogant' Noah Lyles Should Be Face of Track and Field
Letsile Tebogo stunned the sprinting world by winning the men's 200 meters at the 2024 Summer Olympics. After his victory, the star from Botswana gave an eye-opening quote about his American rival, Noah Lyles.
Tebogo upset Lyles in the 200 meters, taking Africa's first gold medal in the event while Lyles took the bronze and American Kenny Bednarek took the silver. Lyles had loudly boasted that he expected to win the race after taking gold in the 100-meter sprint. Afterward, he admitted to having been diagnosed with COVID-19 and left the track in a wheelchair.
In the post-race press conference, Tebogo was asked if he aspired to become the face of track and field. The 21-year-old replied, "I think, for me, I can't be the face of athletics because I'm not an arrogant or a loud person like Noah (Lyles). So, I believe Noah is the face of athletics."
It's not clear if Tebogo was attempting to insult Lyles or just point out that he brings more attention to the sport with his personality.
It's worth noting, despite his loss, Lyles congratulated Tebogo after the race and on his Instagram page when announcing his Olympics were over due to the COVID diagnosis.