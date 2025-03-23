Lindsey Vonn Becomes Oldest Woman to Make Alpine World Cup Podium
American skier Lindsey Vonn's stunning comeback is complete.
Vonn finished second in the World Cup super-G race in Sun Valley, Idaho on Sunday—becoming, at the age of 40, the oldest woman to make an alpine World Cup podium. The finish represented her first podium since 2018, when she finished third in the super-G in Are, Sweden.
"It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski," Vonn told NBC. "I know I can even do better than that. It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong."
Vonn's time of 1:13.64 edged Italy's Federica Brignone by 0.04 seconds, and ranked 1.29 seconds behind first-place finisher (and season champion) Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.
The previous oldest woman to achieve an alpine podium was Austria's Alexandra Meissnitzer, who finished third in the super-G in Bormio, Italy in 2008.