Former Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Arrested on Suspicion of DUI
Mary Lou Retton, a gold medalist Olympic gymnast, received a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence last week while in West Virginia.
Retton was stopped by Farimont police on May 17 after they got a report about a Porsche "driving erratically," via the Associated Press. When police showed up, the 57-year-old was noticeably slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. There was even a bottle of wine in her passenger seat, according to the criminal complaint.
Retton refused a roadside breath test and a blood test, and then failed her field sobriety test. She was arrested, but was later released after paying a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.
The 1984 All-Around champion most recently made headlines back in Oct. 2023 when she was “fighting for her life” in the ICU with a rare form of pneumonia. She made a remarkable recovery and was able to return home by the end of the month.