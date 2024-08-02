Michael Phelps Was in Awe Watching Léon Marchand Join Him in Rare Olympic Achievement
French swimmer Leon Marchand placed his name next to Michael Phelps in the history books once again on Friday after winning the gold medal in the 400-meter individual medley, and Phelps happened to be in attendance to cheer Marchand on.
Marchand became just the third man to win four individual gold medals at one singular Olympic Games, something Phelps did at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. American swimmer Mark Spitz is the only other man to accomplish this feat.
As Marchand took a big advantage ahead of his competition during the breaststroke portion of the medley, Phelps could be seen on the edge of his seat watching the Frenchman. Then he stood up and cheered for him while Marchand became the gold medal winner. It was sort of a passing of the torch moment between the two swimming legends.
This isn't the first time during the Paris Olympics in which Phelps has outwardly cheered Marchand on. When Phelps was in the NBC booth with Mike Tirico on Wednesday, he went wild when Marchand won the 200-meter butterfly. Marchand broke the Olympic record with this win, which was previously held by Phelps.
The two swimmers also share a coach, Bob Bowman.