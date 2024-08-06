Michael Phelps, Léon Marchand Pose for Iconic Photo at Eiffel Tower
Two of the most impressive Olympic men's swimmers in recent times posed in front of one of the most iconic monuments in the world to make for one legendary photo this week.
Michael Phelps, who has the most Olympic medals in history with 28 total, posed with this year's swimming standout Léon Marchand in front of the Eiffel Tower. The French superstar sported one of his four gold medals in the picture.
Some fans may see this image as a passing of the torch moment, especially since Marchand is considered swimming's next big thing after Phelps.
Marchand put his name in many conversations alongside Phelps during the Paris Games. The Frenchman broke Phelps's Olympic record in the 400-meter individual medley, for one. Additionally, Marchand became just the third man to win four individual gold medals at one singular Olympic Games, something Phelps did at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Phelps continuously supported Marchand in big ways during the Paris Olympics, whether it was the American cheering at the event or going wild for him in the NBC broadcast studio.