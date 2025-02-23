Mikaela Shiffrin Solidifies Status As World's Best Skier With 100th World Cup Win
Shiffrin will go down as the best slalom skier of all-time.
United States alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin solidified her status as an all-time great with her 100th career World Cup victory on Saturday in the Italy.
Shiffrin, who hit the slopes for the first time since a serious crash in November that left her with severe oblique trauma and a deep puncture wound, returned to the mountaintop to finish 0.61 seconds ahead of Zrinka Ljutic. Shiffrin's 100th win tied a World Cup record for men and women.
After the victory, Shiffrin was effusive in praise of her supporters in her return to the slopes.
"Everyone has been so nice and so supportive. I am so grateful, thank you," Shiffrin said post-race.
