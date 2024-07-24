Moon, Eiffel Tower and Olympic Rings Led to Stunning Photos Thanks to Perfect Timing
The 2024 Olympics hasn't even started and host city Paris has already provided some prime photography moments.
Beach volleyball will be played at Eiffel Tower Stadium, a temporary outdoor venue near the Seine on the Champ de Mars, which has a perfect backdrop of the tower leading to a truly picturesque view.
But with the Games just days away from beginning, the Eiffel Tower may have already outdone itself in terms of photogenic moments.
On a beautiful night in Paris on July 22, a near-full moon rose, and amid its ascent, perfectly lined up with the Olympic rings displayed on the illuminated Eiffel Tower, making for a stunning photo.
A picture is worth a thousand words and yet, there aren't enough to describe just how mesmerizing and aesthetically-pleasing that picture is. French photographer Loic Venance may have gotten the photo of the Games already.
The opening ceremony on the Seine will begin on July 26 but soccer, rugby, handball, archery and shooting competitions will begin before the ceremony, starting on Wednesday.