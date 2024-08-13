NBC Drew Average of 30.2 Million Viewers for Paris Olympics Over 17 Days
NBC's viewership numbers have been revealed after the 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close.
This year's Olympic Games saw a huge increase in television audience as NBC averaged 30.2 million viewers, per Front Office Sports.
This number was compiled from all the NBC channels broadcasting the Olympics, from Peacock, USA Network, CNBC and E!, to name a few. The average is combined from the live broadcasts during the morning and afternoon, and the primetime shows at night.
The Paris Games saw an 82% increase for American viewers from the Tokyo Olympics, which aired in 2021 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year saw the highest viewership number since the 2012 London Olympics.
The increased number is thanks in part to NBC's streaming service Peacock. Fans could indulge in virtually any sport competition from the Olympics on the streaming service. Additionally, Peacock's introduction of Gold Zone was heavily popular amongst fans tuning into the Olympics this year.