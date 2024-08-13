SI

NBC Drew Average of 30.2 Million Viewers for Paris Olympics Over 17 Days

Madison Williams

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; General view of the Eiffel Tower during a beach volleyball preliminary match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Eiffel Tower Stadium. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

NBC's viewership numbers have been revealed after the 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close.

This year's Olympic Games saw a huge increase in television audience as NBC averaged 30.2 million viewers, per Front Office Sports.

This number was compiled from all the NBC channels broadcasting the Olympics, from Peacock, USA Network, CNBC and E!, to name a few. The average is combined from the live broadcasts during the morning and afternoon, and the primetime shows at night.

The Paris Games saw an 82% increase for American viewers from the Tokyo Olympics, which aired in 2021 after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year saw the highest viewership number since the 2012 London Olympics.

The increased number is thanks in part to NBC's streaming service Peacock. Fans could indulge in virtually any sport competition from the Olympics on the streaming service. Additionally, Peacock's introduction of Gold Zone was heavily popular amongst fans tuning into the Olympics this year.

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

