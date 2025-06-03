NFL Stadium to Host Olympic Swim Trials for Second Time Ahead of Los Angeles Games
After a successful launch before the Paris Olympics, a 2024 Team USA innovation appears here to stay.
The 2028 US Olympic swim trials will also be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis ahead of the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, the United States Olympic Committee announced Tuesday morning.
"The Olympic Trials are unlike any other event in our sport—they represent the pinnacle of competition, emotion, and national pride," USA Swimming interim CEO Bob Vincent said in an organization release. "Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium provide the perfect venue to prepare our athletes and coaches for the scale of the ('28 Olympics) at SoFi Stadium."
The '24 trials were the first held at the home of the Indianapolis Colts after four consecutive editions in Omaha. Like the '24 Olympic cycle more broadly, the event was an enormous success, drawing 285,000 to Indianapolis over the span of the meet.
As Vincent alluded to in his statement, swimming at the forthcoming Summer Olympics will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.