Nikola Jokić Had Classy Gesture for Team Germany Before Celebrating Bronze Medal
Nikola Jokic demonstrated exactly why he's a three-time NBA MVP during Serbia's 93–83 win over Germany in the bronze medal game at Bercy Arena in the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the talented seven-footer notched just the fifth triple-double in Olympic basketball history to lead his country to victory.
But Jokic also showed why he's one of the classiest professional basketball players in the world.
After the final horn sounded and the Serbians had secured the bronze medal, Jokic, rather than celebrate with his fellow countrymen, first approached Team Germany's players and coaching staff and shook each of their hands in a moment of pure class.
Check out video of the moment, courtesy of Josh Cohenzadeh on X, formerly Twitter.
While shaking hands with the opponent is encouraged in both professional basketball and FIBA, everyone knows that it still doesn't always happen, unfortunately.
And Jokic, visibly emotional throughout the contest, wanted this win for Serbia very badly, so one could hardly blame him had he opted to first celebrate with his country.
But showing exemplary sportsmanship and leadership, Jokic made sure to shake hands with the opponent—and his teammates followed suit as they walked off the court.
On the court, Jokic racked up 19 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes of action.