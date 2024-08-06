SI

Nikola Jokic’s Huge Game Helps Serbia Rally Back to Beat Australia in OT Thriller

Madison Williams

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles in the fourth quarter against the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Serbia came back in the second half of Tuesday's Olympic quarterfinals men's basketball game against Australia, thanks a lot to Nikola Jokic.

Australia led by as much as 24 points in the first half, but then Serbia held them to just 11 points in the third quarter to begin a huge comeback.

Serbia was up by two points with nine seconds left in the game, but Australia's Patty Mills hit a jumper with two seconds remaining to send the game into overtime. Serbia ended up winning 95–90 to eliminate Australia from the competition.

Jokic nearly tallied a triple-double in his performance, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Team Serbia won all but one game (a loss to the United States) in the group stage of the Paris Olympics.

Serbia is looking to medal for just the second time ever in men's basketball at the Olympics. They previously won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Jokic was also part of that team.

