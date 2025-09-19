Noah Lyles Ties Usain Bolt's Record With His Fourth Consecutive World 200-Meter Title
After capturing the 200-meter world title Friday, Noah Lyles of the United States has joined track and field royalty.
Lyles ran a 19.52 race at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo to win his fourth consecutive world gold medal in the event—tying an all-time record held by Jamaica's Usain Bolt.
Bolt won the event in 2009 in Berlin (where he set a still-standing world record), 2011 in Daegu, 2013 in Moscow, and 2015 in Beijing. Lyles won it in 2019 in Doha, 2022 in Eugene, Ore., 2023 in Budapest, and now 2025.
American Kenny Bednarek won his second world silver in the event, while Bryan Levell of Jamaica won bronze to become the event's first male Jamaican medalist since Bolt. The United States has now produced the top two finishers in the men's 200 meters in three consecutive world championships, a first for any country.
Lyles added his 200-meter gold to a 100-meter bronze won Sunday; Jamaicans Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson took gold and silver in that event.