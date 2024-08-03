SI

Noah Lyles Admits He 'Downplayed Competitors' After Finishing Second in 100m Heat

Lyles vowed this would never happen again.

Tim Capurso

Noah Lyles of the United States competes in round one of the Men's 100m heats on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France.
Noah Lyles of the United States competes in round one of the Men's 100m heats on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. / Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Noah Lyles, the 2023 world champion in the 100m and arguably the United States' best chance at gold in the event, on Saturday finished second in Heat 3 of the men's 100m sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The result was a surprise to many, but perhaps it shouldn't have been, given that Lyles admitted aferwards that he may have "downplayed" his Olympic competitors.

"These boys said they were coming to play," Lyles told The Associated Press. “That’s my first lesson in underestimating the power of the Olympics. When somebody’s on the line, they’re going to give it their all or nothing. But now I don’t have to hold back. I’m ready to go.”

But Lyles, whose time of 10.04 seconds was .06 behind British sprinter Louie Hinchliffe, vowed it wouldn't happen again in Paris.

"I downplayed my competitors for sure,” Lyles said. "I was like, ‘There’s no reason to really put any emphasis on it.’ But these guys proved to me that they’re ready to compete. I said, ‘All right, I can’t do that anymore.’ I promise that will not happen again."

Lyles' time was the 12th-fastest overall, and behind two fellow Americans, Kenneth Bednarek and Fred Kerley.

Lyles will next race in the semifinals on Sunday, and should he advance, the finals later that day.

