Noah Lyles's Fastest 100m Times Leading up to Paris Olympics

After a Bronze in Tokyo, Noah Lyles is after more hardware in the Paris Games.

Josh Wilson

Noah Lyles after winning the 100m in 9.81 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium
Noah Lyles after winning the 100m in 9.81 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles is back on the Olympic stage for the second time in his track & field career, having qualified for the 100m and 200m races in June at the U.S. Olympic Time Trials. He enters Paris as one of the likely medalist competitors in both events.

Lyles needs to first qualify through to the events, but it would be a massive upset to see him miss out on either event after great showings at trials in June.

As for the 100m race, Lyles has collected plenty of hardware from world events throughout the years, but never at an Olympic level. Here are his podiums in the 100m:

Event

Place

Year

Pan American U20 Champ

Silver

2015

World U20 Champ

Gold

2016

Continental Cup

Gold

2018

Diamond League

Gold

2019

World Championships

Gold

2023

Lyles did not participate in the 100m for the Tokyo games after finishing seventh in trials with a 10.05.

Noah Lyles Fastest 100m Times on Record Before Paris Games

At the risk of stating the obvious, Lyles is fast. Here are his best times in the 100m race:

Rank

Time (seconds)

Event

Date

1

9.81

London Athletics Meet

July 20, 2024

2

9.83

World Athletics Championships

August 20, 2023

3

9.83

U.S. Olympic Team Trials

June 23, 2024

4

9.85

Prefontaine Classic

September 16, 2023

5

9.85

Racers Grand Prix

June 1, 2024

6

9.86

IAAF Diamond League

May 18, 2019

7

9.87

World Athletics Championships

August 20, 2023

8

9.88

USA Championships

June 22, 2018

9

9.89

USA Championships

June 22, 2018

Here is how the gold, silver, and bronze recorded at the Tokyo Games:

Place

Time

Gold

9.80

Silver

9.84

Bronze

9.89

Based purely on personal records, Lyles should have a good shot at gold in Paris in this event. He's stated his intention multiple times is to win gold.

Lyles will race to qualify for the final of this event on Saturday, with the final on Sunday. He's also participating in the 200m event and the 4x100m relay with three teammates.

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

