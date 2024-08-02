Noah Lyles's Fastest 100m Times Leading up to Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles is back on the Olympic stage for the second time in his track & field career, having qualified for the 100m and 200m races in June at the U.S. Olympic Time Trials. He enters Paris as one of the likely medalist competitors in both events.
Lyles needs to first qualify through to the events, but it would be a massive upset to see him miss out on either event after great showings at trials in June.
As for the 100m race, Lyles has collected plenty of hardware from world events throughout the years, but never at an Olympic level. Here are his podiums in the 100m:
Event
Place
Year
Pan American U20 Champ
Silver
2015
World U20 Champ
Gold
2016
Continental Cup
Gold
2018
Diamond League
Gold
2019
World Championships
Gold
2023
Lyles did not participate in the 100m for the Tokyo games after finishing seventh in trials with a 10.05.
Noah Lyles Fastest 100m Times on Record Before Paris Games
At the risk of stating the obvious, Lyles is fast. Here are his best times in the 100m race:
Rank
Time (seconds)
Event
Date
1
9.81
London Athletics Meet
July 20, 2024
2
9.83
World Athletics Championships
August 20, 2023
3
9.83
U.S. Olympic Team Trials
June 23, 2024
4
9.85
Prefontaine Classic
September 16, 2023
5
9.85
Racers Grand Prix
June 1, 2024
6
9.86
IAAF Diamond League
May 18, 2019
7
9.87
World Athletics Championships
August 20, 2023
8
9.88
USA Championships
June 22, 2018
9
9.89
USA Championships
June 22, 2018
Here is how the gold, silver, and bronze recorded at the Tokyo Games:
Place
Time
Gold
9.80
Silver
9.84
Bronze
9.89
Based purely on personal records, Lyles should have a good shot at gold in Paris in this event. He's stated his intention multiple times is to win gold.
Lyles will race to qualify for the final of this event on Saturday, with the final on Sunday. He's also participating in the 200m event and the 4x100m relay with three teammates.