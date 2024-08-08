Noah Lyles Tested Positive for COVID Days Before Bronze Medal Win in 200-Meter Final
U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles earned a bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter final on Thursday despite testing positive for COVID two days ago.
Lyles ran a 19.70 in the final, good enough for a bronze medal finish behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (19.46) and Team USA’s Kenny Bednarek (19.62).
After the race, Lyles was seen immediately gesturing for water before sitting down on the track for an extended period of time as he visibly struggled with his breathing. Medical personnel came to his aid, and Lyles left the track at Stade de France in a wheelchair shortly after.
NBC’s track and field reporter Lewis Johnson said Lyles was diagnosed with COVID two days ago in his post-event report, and Lyles himself confirmed the diagnosis after the race.
“I woke up early, about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and I was feeling really horrible,” Lyles said. “I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100, woke up the doctors, and we tested, and unfortunately it came up that I was positive for COVID. My first thought was not to panic, thinking I’ve been in worse situations, I’ve run with worse conditions, and we just took it day by day, trying to hydrate, quarantined off. It’s taken its toll for sure, but I’ve never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and get a bronze medal.”
Lyles has been vocal about his lifelong struggles with asthma, which along with his COVID diagnosis could have factored into his condition Thursday. He was seen wearing a mask before the race as well.
Lyles previously won gold in the men’s 100-meter final in the Paris Games and will have another chance to win a gold medal in the men’s 4x100 relay on Friday, should he participate.
“At the moment, I don’t know,” Lyles said of his relay availability. “I’m feeling more on the side of letting Team USA do their thing.”