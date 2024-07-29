Is North Korea in the 2024 Olympics? What to Know About Democratic People's Republic of Korea
The 2024 Olympic Games are fully underway in Paris. Those who are newer to the games may have noticed one country participating that isn't as familiar as the others—the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
The DPRK is the official name for North Korea. Here's what you need to know about the country's inclusion in the Olympics.
Is North Korea in the Olympics?
Yes, indeed. A National Olympic Committee for North Korea is participating in the Paris Olympics, the country's first Games since the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.
In 2021, North Korea refused to send a team to the Tokyo Games, citing pandemic concerns. As a result, the International Olympic Committee suspended the country for the 2022 Games in Beijing.
What is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea?
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the formal name for North Korea and has been since 1948. As such the athletes sent to international competitions like the Olympics perform under the DPRK name rather than North Korea.
How Many Athletes From North Korea Are in the 2024 Olympics?
The DPRK sent 16 athletes to compete in this year's Olympic games. They are to participate in only seven events, however.
You'll see DPRK athletes in the boxing, table tennis, athletics, diving, gymnastics, judo, and wrestling events.