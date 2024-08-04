Novak Djokovic Overcome by Emotion After Defeating Carlos Alcaraz to Win Gold
Serbia's Novak Djokovic was overcome with emotion after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) to win the gold medal in men's tennis singles at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday.
It's not hard to see why.
Djokovic, at 37 years old, became the oldest player in tennis history to win an Olympic gold medal in singles. Not only that, but the Serbian tennis star also became just the fifth player in tennis history to complete the Golden Slam (Winning all four major championships and a gold medal), a career achievement that had previously eluded Djokovic.
And it was instantly apparent just how much the win meant to Djokovic, who with tears flying, put his head in his hands in disbelief before shaking hands with Alcaraz, then collapsed onto Court Philippe-Chatrier.
So emotional was Djokovic that his hands were shaking as he knelt on the court at Roland Garros.
Then, in a truly special moment, Djokovic celebrated the gold medal victory with his family.
It's rare to see Djokovic this emotional, but it's rare to see a victory mean so much to a player with seemingly little else to conquer in the sport.
Djokovic, with 24 major championship wins, is the most decorated men's tennis player of all-time. But after 16 years of waiting, including a bronze medal win at Beijing in 2008 and three straight Olympics of falling shy of the medal stand, Djokovic finally got his gold.
When asked if it was the missing piece to the puzzle in his career, Djokovic had this to say.
"Yes it is," Djokovic said. "It is. I'm telling myself always that I am enough. Because I can be very self-critical. I don't know. That's one of the biggest internal battles I keep on fighting with myself."
"That I feel like I haven't done enough or been enough in my life on and off the court. So it's a big lesson for me. I'm super grateful for the blessing to win a historic gold medal for my country. To complete the golden slam. To complete all the records."
When asked if it was all enough, the slams, the medals, the countless iconic moments he produced, Djokovic simply said, "I think so."