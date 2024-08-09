Olympic Beach Volleyball DJ Played 'Imagine' in Tense Moment Between Brazil, Canada
The final of the women's beach volleyball tournament was getting heated on Friday evening, that's when the event's DJ stepped in to try and calm things down.
After a point in the gold medal match between Brazil's Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, things got tense. The two teams began trash talking each other after Canada cut into Brazil's lead 11–8. It started to get ugly when a referee had to step in.
When the players finally separated and went back to their starting positions, the DJ stepped in and stepped up, playing John Lennon's "Imagine." The players even broke out in smiles and applauded the music choice. Then the crowd got involved and started singing. It was actually a really nice moment.
That's just a great moment for all involved.
The Brazilian team wound up winning the match two sets to one.