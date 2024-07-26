Olympic Flag Accidentally Flown Upside Down at Opening Ceremony
The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony took place Friday in Paris, despite the ongoing downpour throughout the city.
The torch made many stops along its journey to the Tuileres Garden—from where it ultimately lifted off in a hot air balloon—with multiple renowned athletes involved in passing the cauldron along as it traveled across land, air and sea.
Paris brought out all the stops for the opening ceremony, but when it came time to unveil the Olympic flag, things didn't go quite so smoothly. The flag was attached to the pole and raised, but soon after it was flown it quickly became apparent that the Olympic logo was being displayed upside down.
Unfortunately for the flag raisers, their gaffe didn't go unnoticed by those watching the ceremony from home. Sports fans on social media were quick to point out the mistake, which went viral online.