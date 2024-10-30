Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Nina Dobrev
Three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White and his longtime girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, are officially engaged after White posted photos of their proposal on social media on Wednesday.
White proposed to Dobrev at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York City, according to Vogue, with an aisle of white roses and candles finishing with a giant white rose arch where the retired snowboarder officially popped the question.
The couple, who's been together since 2019, got engaged last Friday, but decided to keep it a secret for almost a week before breaking the news.
Dobrev was one of White's biggest supporters during his last Olympic competition at Beijing in 2022. White decided the 2022 Winter Olympics would also mark his last snowboarding competition in his career.
White retired from snowboarding with three gold medals in the halfpipe at the Olympics, which is the most won by a snowboarder. He also has 13 gold, three silver and two bronze Winter X Games medals, along with two gold, two silver and one bronze X Games medals. He still holds the all-time record with combined 15 X Games gold medals.