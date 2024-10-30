SI

Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White Proposes to Longtime Girlfriend Nina Dobrev

The couple has been together since 2019.

Madison Williams

Former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev attend the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev attend the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White and his longtime girlfriend, actress Nina Dobrev, are officially engaged after White posted photos of their proposal on social media on Wednesday.

White proposed to Dobrev at The Golden Swan restaurant in New York City, according to Vogue, with an aisle of white roses and candles finishing with a giant white rose arch where the retired snowboarder officially popped the question.

The couple, who's been together since 2019, got engaged last Friday, but decided to keep it a secret for almost a week before breaking the news.

Dobrev was one of White's biggest supporters during his last Olympic competition at Beijing in 2022. White decided the 2022 Winter Olympics would also mark his last snowboarding competition in his career.

White retired from snowboarding with three gold medals in the halfpipe at the Olympics, which is the most won by a snowboarder. He also has 13 gold, three silver and two bronze Winter X Games medals, along with two gold, two silver and one bronze X Games medals. He still holds the all-time record with combined 15 X Games gold medals.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

