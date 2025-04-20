SI

Olympic Gymnast Proposes to His Girlfriend in Sweet Moment After Winning NCAA Title

Paul Juda had a big day.

U.S. Olympic and Michigan gymnast Juda proposes after winning NCAA title with the Wolverines / Screengrab via @B1GGymnastics on X/Twitter

The Michigan Wolverines became national champions in men's gymnastics on Saturday. Their team includes two gymnasts from the bronze-medal winning U.S. team from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Paul Juda and Frederick Richard. Last summer, the two Wolverines helped the U.S. team bring home the first medal in men's gymnastics in 16 years.

At the NCAA championship meet Saturday, Juda's vault score of 13.966 closed out the event for Michigan and clinched the championship for the Wolverines. It was the seventh men's gymnastics title in program history.

"This is all I've ever wanted," Juda said after the win, which was his first team title as a Wolverine.

Well, the day only got more special for Juda after that. Following the event, he proposed to his girlfriend Reyna Guggino, another national champion gymnast at Michigan. He grabbed the microphone on the event floor, certainly a tad nervous, before getting down on one knee and asking Guggino, "Will you marry me?"

Michigan president Santa Ono congratulated the newly engaged couple following the sweet moment:

You couldn't draw up a better day for Juda. He won the parallel bars individual title in addition to the team title, and he capped it off with an incredibly sweet proposal—a perfect moment for the two Michigan gymnasts.

