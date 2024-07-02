Olympic Indoor Volleyball TV Schedule: Full List of Times, Channels, Live vs. Delay & More
The most recent Olympics was a banner one for volleyball in the United States. After three past silver medals, the American women's team stunned the world by beating Brazil and securing their first ever Olympic gold medal in the event.
In the three years since the Tokyo Games, the domestic profile of volleyball has only increased. More eyes than ever before will be on the men's and women's Olympic tournaments as the United States attempts to win its second straight gold.
Both the men's and women's tournaments will include 12 teams duking it out at the century-old Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Given the sheer sprawl of the Olympics and the time difference between Paris and the United States, knowledge of the TV schedule is essential for following along with volleyball as is the case with any team sport.
This article will help guide you in your volleyball-watching endeavors. Let's take a look at the history of volleyball at the Olympics before delving into this year's fields.
Overview of Volleyball
Volleyball was invented in 1895 by William G. Morgan in Holyoke, Mass.—just 10 miles away from where James Naismith invented basketball. The sport gradually grew and in 1947 Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), its governing body to this day, was founded in... Paris, incidentally.
In 1964, after years of discussions, volleyball was introduced to the Olympic program for the Summer Games in Tokyo. The USSR won the inaugural men's gold medal while Japan won the inaugural women's gold medal. An attempt to discontinue the event for the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City failed, and volleyball was here to stay (with beach volleyball eventually joining the program in 1996).
Nine different nations have won gold medals in men's volleyball, led by Brazil, the Soviets and the United States with three. Six have won gold in women's volleyball, led by the USSR with four; Cuba is also a historic women's power, having won gold in 1992, '96 and 2000.
In the most recent Olympics, France, the Russians and Argentina medaled on the men's side, while the Americans, the Brazilians and Serbia medaled on the women's side.
Rules and Format
From a rules standpoint, Olympic volleyball is fairly straightforward. Each team has six players, and teams can touch the ball a maximum of three consecutive times during play. Matches are best-of-five—the first four sets are played to 25 points, and the fifth set is played to 15 points if necessary. Teams are required to win each set by two points.
The format, however, is different this year than in years past. After nine consecutive Olympics in which the qualifying teams were divided into two round-robin groups of six, this year's Olympic volleyball tournaments will be divided into three round-robin groups of four.
The top two teams in each group will advance, along with the teams with the two best records among third-place finishers. A single-elimination knockout stage will then determine the gold, silver and bronze medalists.
Olympic Volleyball TV Schedule
Live Broadcasts
As is usually the case, this year's Olympics will air on NBC, its numerous television properties, and on Peacock. Live broadcasting duty for the volleyball tournament will be split between NBC, CNBC, E!, USA and Peacock.
Without further ado, here are schedules for the men's and women's Olympic volleyball tournaments this summer.
Men's Olympic Volleyball Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Japan vs. Germany
July 27
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Italy vs. Brazil
July 27
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/USA after 7:45 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Egypt
July 27
11 a.m. ET
Peacock
United States vs. Argentina
July 27
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/USA
France vs. Serbia
July 28
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/E! after 1:45 p.m. ET
Slovenia vs. Canada
July 28
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/E! after 5 p.m. ET
Italy vs. Egypt
July 30
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
United States vs. Germany
July 30
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
Slovenia vs. Serbia
July 30
11 a.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Canada
July 30
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/USA
Poland vs. Brazil
July 31
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Japan vs. Argentina
July 31
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
Argentina vs. Germany
Aug. 2
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Brazil vs. Egypt
Aug. 2
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
France vs. Slovenia
Aug. 2
11 a.m. ET
Peacock
Japan vs. United States
Aug. 2
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/USA/NBC after 5 p.m. ET
Poland vs. Italy
Aug. 3
11 a.m. ET
Peacock
Canada vs. Serbia
Aug. 3
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinal
Aug. 5
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinal
Aug. 5
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinal
Aug. 5
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Quarterfinal
Aug. 5
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/USA after 5 p.m. ET
Semifinal
Aug. 7
10 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Semifinal
Aug. 7
2 p.m. ET
Peacock/E! after 4 p.m. ET
Bronze medal match
Aug. 9
10 a.m. ET
Peacock
Gold medal match
Aug. 10
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Women's Olympic Volleyball Schedule
GAME
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Italy vs. Dominican Republic
July 28
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Poland vs. Japan
July 28
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/E! after 7:20 a.m. ET
Turkey vs. Netherlands
July 29
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Brazil vs. Kenya
July 29
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
United States vs. China
July 29
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/USA
France vs. Serbia
July 29
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/NBC after 5 p.m. ET
United States vs. Serbia
July 31
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/USA
Poland vs. Kenya
July 31
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/NBC after 5 p.m. ET
Turkey vs. Dominican Republic
Aug. 1
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Brazil vs. Japan
Aug. 1
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/E!
Italy vs. Netherlands
Aug. 1
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/USA after 1:45 p.m. ET
France vs. China
Aug. 1
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic
Aug. 3
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Japan vs. Kenya
Aug. 3
7 a.m. ET
Peacock
Italy vs. Turkey
Aug. 4
3 a.m. ET
Peacock/E! after 5:30 a.m. ET
France vs. United States
Aug. 4
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
China vs. Serbia
Aug. 4
11 a.m. ET
Peacock
Brazil vs. Poland
Aug. 4
3 p.m. ET
Peacock/NBC after 5 p.m. ET
Quarterfinal
Aug. 6
3 a.m. ET
Peacock
Quarterfinal
Aug. 6
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/USA after 9:30 a.m. ET
Quarterfinal
Aug. 6
11 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Quarterfinal
Aug. 6
3 p.m. ET
Peacock
Semifinal
Aug. 8
10 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Semifinal
Aug. 8
2 p.m. ET
Peacock
Bronze medal match
Aug. 10
11:15 a.m. ET
Peacock/CNBC
Gold medal match
Aug. 11
7 a.m. ET
Peacock/NBC
Tape-Delay Broadcasts
As is tradition for Olympics held in parts of the world other than the United States, NBC will offer tape-delayed coverage of several volleyball matches (often in encore packages with other sports), primarily on NBC, USA and E!.
How to Watch Olympic Volleyball With and Without Cable
Cable and Satellite Providers
Use this link to verify whether your cable package has NBC and its affiliated networks (it most likely does). If so, check local listings for your channels.
Streaming Services
This is a particular streaming-friendly Olympics; all volleyball matches will be available on Peacock. Here are two convenient cable-freeways to get your fill of the sport this summer.
Peacock
Peacock is available either $5.99 monthly or $59.99 annually at this link.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV, a cable alternative, costs $72.99 per month and includes a five-day trial period.