Paris Games Surfers’ Olympic Village in Tahiti is a Sweet Cruise Ship
At the 2024 Olympics, surfers may have it better than any other group of athletes.
While the rest of the Olympians are navigating the main Olympic Village in Paris, surfers have been given their own accommodations in French Polynesia—in the form of a luxury cruise ship. They will stay aboard Aranui 5, which features (according to the ship's website), “a reception area, dining room, a Sky bar, dancing room, two conference rooms, lounges, a library, video and computer room, boutique, swimming pool, fitness room, a massage room and a spa.”
Fortunately, a pair of Olympic surfers have posted video of the majestic vessel so we can live vicariously through them.
First, here's a brief overview from Germany's Camilla Kemp.
Second, Japan's Kanoa Igarashi gave a more detailed tour on TikTok.
With everything the ship offers—namely a free vacation from July 27 until potentially as late as Aug. 5—who has time to think about medals?