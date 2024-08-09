Olympic Teammates and Opponents Congratulated Quincy Wilson on His Historic Race
Quincy Wilson made American history at the Stade de France in the Paris Olympics on Friday in running the first leg of the men's 4x400m relay to help the United States advance to the final.
Wilson is now the youngest American male track and field athlete in Olympics history, an incredible moment for the Chesapeake, Va. native.
But it might not have even been the best part of the day for Wilson. After the race, fellow Team USA sprinter Vernon Norwood, as well as some members of the Trinidad and Tobago relay team, approached Wilson and congratulated him on the monumental achievement.
Check out the heartwarming moment.
Clearly, Wilson's teammates and competitors realized what Wilson had accomplished. It was particularly classy of the Trinidad and Tobago team, which finished in last place in the heat and was eliminated, to be thinking about Wilson more than themselves in that moment.
Wilson ran a 47.27 split in the first leg, leaving the United States in seventh place heading into the second leg. But his teammates, Norwood, Bryce Deadmon and Christopher Bailey, all ran sub-45-second times to help the U.S. advance to the final on Saturday.